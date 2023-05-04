Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Trading Down 24.7%

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 24.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Focusrite in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

