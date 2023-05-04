Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Given Maintains Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

FMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.4 %

FMX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.45. 193,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,984. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.0138 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.