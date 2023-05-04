Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

F traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 24,143,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,057,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.