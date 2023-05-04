Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Boosted by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 337.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 538,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 561,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,049,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,451,000 after buying an additional 475,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 72,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of F opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.