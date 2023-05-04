Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Up 7.6%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.75. Approximately 626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 3.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

