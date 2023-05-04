Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Up 7.6%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.75. Approximately 626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.05.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 3.16%.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
