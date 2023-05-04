Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Lessened by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 695,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

