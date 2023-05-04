Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet updated its Q2 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.44-$1.48 EPS.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.18. 5,902,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,560. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

