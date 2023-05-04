Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,215 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.24% of FOX worth $37,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FOX by 20.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in FOX by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 147,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 518.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 765,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $4,170,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 267,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.