Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 90.0% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 60,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $30.93 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

