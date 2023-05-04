Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,658 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

