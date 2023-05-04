Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 613 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,744 shares of company stock worth $22,802,358. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $368.43 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $376.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

