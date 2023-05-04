Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,302 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,899,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,379,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 289.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,158,121 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,743,000 after buying an additional 860,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

BTU stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.