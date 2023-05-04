Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $374,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Stride by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 296,073 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stride by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 662,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 136,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stride by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Stride Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LRN opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.97 million. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride



Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

