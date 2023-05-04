Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

