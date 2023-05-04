Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 9,957 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading

