Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 9,614 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Global Ship Lease worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 153.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 265.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $198,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $649.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $165.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.43 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 35.49%. On average, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

