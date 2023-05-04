Francis Financial Inc. Invests $584,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,476,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,390,000 after buying an additional 906,264 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 243,345 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after buying an additional 1,259,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 151,234 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,465. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

