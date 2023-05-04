Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.461 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.4 %

FNV stock opened at C$215.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 27.55 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$196.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$189.03. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$215.86.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 53.33%. The company had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6052867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$206.80.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

