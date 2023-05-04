Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Franklin Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 over the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

