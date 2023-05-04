Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HD traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.91. 1,312,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

