Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.62. 733,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,156. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

