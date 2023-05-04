Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,234 shares of company stock valued at $49,996,664. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

MRK traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.68. 2,068,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,116,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.80. The company has a market cap of $296.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

