Freedom Day Solutions LLC Invests $953,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,874. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 76,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $877.58 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

