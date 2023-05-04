Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,247,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,693. The stock has a market cap of $363.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

