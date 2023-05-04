Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 3,404 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Silgan comprises about 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Silgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLGN stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.31. 137,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,695. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

