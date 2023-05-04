Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 451 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,797 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $360,947,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

