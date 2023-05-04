Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 518 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Insperity by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

Insperity Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,499 shares of company stock worth $3,214,082. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NSP traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.09. 56,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.74 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

