Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 6,834 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,637,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.23%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

