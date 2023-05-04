Freedom Day Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,733 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,517. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 422,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,055. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

