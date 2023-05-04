Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.5 %

FDP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. 140,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,366. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.66. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

