Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Freshpet worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after buying an additional 1,936,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after buying an additional 771,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after acquiring an additional 325,414 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

FRPT stock opened at $69.13 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

