Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Gap Up to $26.67

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $28.53. Frontdoor shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 21,054 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.26 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,742,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontdoor

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.