Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 13.3%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.08. Approximately 99,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 79,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.62.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 13.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The firm has a market cap of C$856.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of C$355.43 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.4886241 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

