FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 270,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,256. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

