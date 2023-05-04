FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $3.12 on Thursday. FTAI Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.