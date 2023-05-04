FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $3.12 on Thursday. FTAI Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAI Infrastructure (FIP)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.