Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Fukuoka Financial Group alerts:

Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

About Fukuoka Financial Group

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.