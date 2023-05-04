Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.40

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.40 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.66). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 51.60 ($0.64), with a volume of 856,465 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £153.31 million, a PE ratio of -2,637.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.14.
Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.
