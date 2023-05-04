FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

NYSE:FF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 109,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $332.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $117.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 21,108.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

