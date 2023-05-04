FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Adtalem Global Education Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

ATGE opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,766,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,721,000 after buying an additional 173,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the period.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

