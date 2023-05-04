FY2023 Earnings Forecast for STMicroelectronics Issued By William Blair (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will earn $4.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. The consensus estimate for STMicroelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of STM opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

