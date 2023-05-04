FY2023 EPS Estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp Cut by Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs’ FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shares of CVE FCA opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.17. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

