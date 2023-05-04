FY2024 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Decreased by Analyst

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.10). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

