G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 28000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

G6 Materials Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

