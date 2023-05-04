Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LLY traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.58. 2,109,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $434.20. The firm has a market cap of $407.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

