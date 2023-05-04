Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

