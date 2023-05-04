Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.94. 2,850,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.74. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

