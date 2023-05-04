Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,343 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 888.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy Stock Down 6.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

ETSY stock traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.98. 4,755,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,770. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.58. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

