Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 15,708 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after acquiring an additional 409,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.87. 9,190,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.