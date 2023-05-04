Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 2,456 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 956.8% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 37,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 135,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,284,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,466,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.