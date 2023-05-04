Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 352 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.